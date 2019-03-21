Shopping

Shopper redeems 36-year-old coupon at New York grocery store

The coupon to save 20 cents on Crisco oil had no expiration date, so the store decided to accept it.

MINEOLA, Long Island -- A shopper finally redeemed a 36-year-old coupon at a supermarket on Long Island.

North Shore Farms store manager Anatoly Shashkin tweeted a photo of the coupon on Tuesday night and it soon went viral.


He said a customer recently came into the supermarket with a coupon from 1983 to save 20 cents on Crisco oil.

The coupon from Proctor and Gamble had no expiration date, so the store decided to accept it.

Shashkin said the coupon went out to the office where it will presumably get mailed out to the manufacturer.

