The wait is over! ALDI has opened its store in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new place to get groceries is now open in Clovis.

Dozens of people lined up this morning for the grand opening of ALDI.

The German-based supermarket chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m., then welcomed folks in the new location at Herndon and Fowler.

On Thursday morning, the first 100 shoppers got to take part in a 'golden ticket' giveaway.

There's also a "produce for a year" sweepstakes and an ALDI reusable bag giveaway.

"The design is on saving our customers time and money. You'll see most of our store is ALDI private brands. That's one of the ways we can save on costs and we can pass those savings on to the customer," says ALDI Director of Operations Alexandra Skinkis.

But make sure to take a quarter if you want a cart.

The store requires a 25-cent deposit, but you get it back when the shopping is done.

This is the discount grocery retailer's third store in the Central Valley, with other locations in Hanford and Porterville.
