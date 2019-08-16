shopping

This new antique store in central Fresno will feed your 80s nostalgia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new antique store held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning in central Fresno near the Tower District.

Vintage Me is located on Fulton near Elizabeth Street.

The owners say they purchased the business from a friend 10 months ago and haven't looked back.

Apart from offering antiques and collectibles, the shop also offers vendor space to anyone interested in selling their vintage items.

To kickstart the business, the owners brought a bunch of items from their own home to place in the back of the shop and they call it The Vault.

"So we named it the vault, got it going, started looking for more and more stuff to put in and fill the store from the back and there it is. So you come in here and get the nostalgia of the 80s, toys and games, bikes - you name it, it's there, and if it's not, we'll find it," says co-owner Vince Tristan.

Vintage Me is open seven days a week, but Sundays are only by appointment.
