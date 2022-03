OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a driver opened fire on a California Highway Patrol officer in Tulare County.The Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday before 10 pm near Clyde Avenue and Road 130 in Orosi.Investigators say the CHP officer was taking a report while responding to an unrelated incident when someone in a dark-colored sedan drove by and fired the shots.The officer was not injured.Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.