Community mourning 2 young siblings killed in house fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community is mourning the loss of two young siblings, a 7-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother.

Both died in a tragic house fire near Kingsburg on Sunday morning.

Their mother told deputies she was in the home when the fire started but couldn't get to her kids.

She then rammed an SUV into the home to try to rescue them and is now hospitalized with burns to her hands and face.

Her 8-year-old son was a student at Monte Vista in Reedley.

Her 6-year-old daughter attended Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District's Roosevelt campus.

"Mrs. Stone described her as she would give her snack away in order to make other students happy. And I think that describes both students perfectly. They just wanted other people to be happy, and that's what made them happy," says Dr. Wesley Sever

Superintendent of Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District.

Superintendent Dr. Wesley Sever says his staff is devastated, especially those who worked closely with the two children.

Support services have been offered at several campuses to help everyone cope with this devastating loss.

Family members shared the siblings had been diagnosed with autism.

The district says they were kind and happy students.

"I actually know both of these students and I've worked with both. They're caring, they are loving children, and it's just a tragic loss for myself, for the staff and for the community," says Dr. Sever.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

Cal Fire is leading the investigation.

Battalion Chief Seth Brown was at the scene.

He says there were multiple barriers, including power lines and propane tanks, near the home.

But the most difficult part was having heartbroken family members and neighbors watching the chaos unfold.

"It was a tough day for everyone yesterday... We send our deepest sorrow and condolences to the family," says Fresno County Fire Department Battalion. Chief Seth Brown.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is unknown at this time if there were working smoke detectors or where the fire started.

But Cal Fire did say the front of the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

If anyone would like to help the family, you can do so by contacting Kingsburg Community Assistance Program, KCAP, at (559) 897-7961.

