Fire breaks out at vacant motel room in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what sparked an early morning fire at a west central Fresno motel.Fresno police officers were driving by the Sierra Inn on Parkway just north of Belmont Avenue at around 2 a.m. when they saw a large cloud of smoke coming from one of the rooms.The officers called out fire crews, who were able to put out the flames quickly.Investigators say the room was an empty storage unit, and one of its windows was broken.Fire officials say they don't know what was burning inside the vacant room.No one was injured in the fire, and no other rooms at the motel were damaged.