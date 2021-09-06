covid-19

Porterville hospital sees biggest surge in COVID cases ever

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new surge of COVID-19 cases in the South Valley.

Sierra View Medical Center says it is facing the largest uptick it has seen since the start of the pandemic.

The Porterville hospital shared on Facebook that it is experiencing a major surge in patients seeking care through the emergency department.

Because of the stress it's having on medical teams, Sierra View is getting help from Imperial and American Ambulance Companies to help staff the emergency department and COVID units.

The state will also be sending additional support Monday morning to help provide direct patient care.

