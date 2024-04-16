WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Thousands celebrate Sikh culture in Selma at parade
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite the rain over the weekend, Selma was still shining with bright colors thanks to the annual Sikh Parade.

After the parade, the festivities continued at the Sikh Center of the Pacific Coast on Highland Avenue.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the tradition, bringing thousands of people to honor the Sikh Heritage.

There was great food and various vendors to let the community celebrate the culture.

''There are 17 Sikh temple houses in the Fresno area," said Navjot Sihota. "All of them usually shut down Sunday program to come out here. We usually have an attendance of about 50,000 people.''

