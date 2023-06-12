6 women gather for Miss California send-off breakfast

Six young women will proudly represent the Valley at Miss California and Miss California Teen this July.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six young women will proudly represent the Valley at Miss California and Miss California Teen.

On Sunday, the scholarship organization hosted a "send-off" breakfast before the competition in July.

The 2023 Miss City of Fresno and Miss City of Fresno Teen, Miss Clovis and Miss Clovis Teen and Miss Fresno County and Miss Fresno County Teen gathered with family, friends and former titleholders at the Fresno Breakfast House today in Northwest Fresno.

Our evening anchor Margot Kim attended the event as a former judge.

Each of the ladies also spoke about their public service projects, their future goals and representing their community.

The local program is part of the Miss America Organization.

The titleholders will compete in the Miss California contest on July First at the Visalia Convention Center.