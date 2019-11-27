Slick roads may have been factor in driver crashing into a central Fresno garage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the middle of the Valley storms, an investigation is underway to determine if slick roads played a role in an early morning crash in central Fresno.A Dodge pickup truck smashed through a detached garage just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The driver told police he was running late for work when he lost control.He then jumped the curb, crashing all the way through the garage.Police say the truck came just within feet of hitting the house, but luckily no one was hurt.