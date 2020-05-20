abc30 community

Slick Rock Student Film Festival awards to air Sunday, May 24 on ABC30

And the winner is...

Find out Sunday, May 24, 2020, as ABC30 airs a special broadcast of the Slick Rock Student Film Festival.

The show airs at 6:30 PM on ABC30 and will be streamed live on ABC30.com right here on this page.

569 entries were submitted to Tulare County Office of Education which operates Central California's premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties. The competition is supported by Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force, ABC30 and other local sponsors.

Slick Rock challenges students to meet industry standards in the technical aspects of film production.

The competition is divided into two levels: middle school and high school. Each level offers a variety of film genres for participation.

Below are the awards categories:
  • Alcohol/Drug Prevention Public Service Announcement
  • Animation
  • Discover the Sequoias! Come Play in Tulare County Advertisement
  • Documentary - Middle School
  • Documentary - High School
  • Flavored Tobacco/Vaping Public Service Announcement
  • Four-Minute Blockbuster - Middle School
  • Four-Minute Blockbuster - High School
  • General Advertisement - Middle School
  • General Advertisement - High School
  • General Public Service Announcement - Middle School
  • General Public Service Announcement - High School
  • Music Video Cover
  • Music Video Original
  • News Broadcast
  • Rising Above: Changing the Tide of Preventable Conditions
  • Sports Highlights
  • Suicide Prevention Public Service Announcement


    • The Slick Rock Student Film Festival is presented by these sponsors:

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventstulare countyabc30 communityhigh schooltulare countyfilm festival
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    ABC30 COMMUNITY
    SPONSORED: Children First: Coping During COVID-19
    ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring
    ABC30's 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon' helps fight hunger
    Fresno doctor shares advice on preventing spread of germs
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates