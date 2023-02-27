Magic of Storytelling cultivates next generation of storytellers

Join Disney as we celebrate the Magic of Storytelling and help get books to children in need. ABC30 is partnering up with its parent company Disney, First Book and EECU to help cultivate the next generation of storytellers with the Magic of Storytelling campaign.

Disney is invested in the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers and leaders - ensuring that all young people have an opportunity to believe in the possibilities, build new skills and create the future they imagine. Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated millions of books to First Book, a nonprofit organization that puts new, free and affordable books and resources into the hands of educators who serve children in need.

Visit magicofstorytelling.com or firstbook.org/mos to find out how you can help Disney and First Book provide even more books to educators who serve kids in need.