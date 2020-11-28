Small Business Saturday comes at crucial time for small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.Experts say 62 percent of small businesses need to see spending return to normal levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay afloat.Inside the Foundry in Old Town Clovis, employees are getting ready for customers during the holiday season and Small Business Saturday.It's estimated 67 cents out of every dollar spent at a small business goes back into the local community."This year, we've had a lot of great support from the community. I feel like more people are willing to shop local this year, but it's been even extra busy, but we're taking all the precautions so we only allow a certain amount of people in the store at a time and cleaning after every single transaction," said Taylor Thatcher, The Foundry employee.The Foundry will be giving out prizes to the first 50 shoppers. They've even started doing Facetime shopping sessions for customers who want to shop without coming in.Old Town Clovis businesses are preparing for a busy weekend."They're paying sales tax for the customers some of them, they're staying open till 8 Friday night," said Wendy Ulrich, Business Organization of Old Town.Carriage rides will pick up people in front of Gottschalks Music Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas for free.In Hanford, Main Street businesses are ready.From breweries to home decor, supporters say there's so much to find. Hanford has also seen three new businesses open recently"In the core, here's at least 30 businesses that are open on the weekend and celebrating Shop Small Saturday."