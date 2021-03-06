business

Central Valley small businesses can apply for PPP loans

Recently, the Small Business Administration opened up the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside Raw Fresno, a few employees help prepare fresh food almost daily at the vegan, plant-based, whole food restaurant.

The pandemic and closures have been hard on the small business.

"Well, it really has slowed down because we are downtown, and the state and federal buildings have all closed," said Naomi Hendrix, the owner. "So a lot of our foot traffic has stopped, but we've really just revamped our ideas and decided to deliver our food, get people that are working at home."

"Currently, there's a 14-day window where only applications for PPP loans from applicants with 20 or fewer employees are being accepted. Once that concludes, all businesses again are going to be able to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program," said Dawn Golik, district director of SBA.

Golik says they have also helped ease restrictions on applicants like those with delinquent student loans or certain criminal convictions.

"And then we're also ensuring access for non-citizen business owners by allowing them to use their individual tax ID number to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program," Golik said.

As for Hendrix, the restaurant owner has tried to stay creative, offering healthy food and even added desserts and bread.

They offer delivery and even use Uber Eats and other delivery services. Getting some extra help would mean a lot.

"It's keeping our doors open. Payroll is difficult each week," Hendrix said.

A small business hoping to keep its dream alive by serving the customers who need and want to eat healthy in the Valley.

Small businesses can apply for the PPP now until March 31. It will open up to other businesses after that. You can apply online or call 559-487-5791.
