Fresno police arrest 2 in smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera at CVS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested two people who allegedly got caught on camera stealing from a northwest Fresno pharmacy.The store's employees never reported the crime, but Action News took action by sharing the video with police.Investigators identified Schirrell Cummings and Reginald Taylor as suspects and arrested them Friday.Cummings already had several warrants out for her arrest because she has skipped court on a series of similar cases where the charges include "organized retail theft."But Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says they could face even more serious charges now."In some of these cases, the aggressiveness that they took, their stance when they stole these items and walked out, it constitutes robbery by force or fear, so they're going to face some serious consequences," the chief said.Cummings also previously mocked the zero bail system on a police department's Facebook page when she was released after a large alleged theft in 2020.Chief Balderrama says he hopes a judge will see the danger she poses to society and keep her in jail pending trial.