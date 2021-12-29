Businesses in mountain communities flourishing amid snowy conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here in Oakhurst, traffic is bustling and businesses are flourishing all thanks to the fresh powder.We spoke to visitors from all over the state -- from the Bay Area even down to Southern California."Out here is definitely that white Christmas that feeling of the holidays," says Alice Pedraza.A couple from Los Angeles came to Central California to celebrate a birthday and they were in for a treat."Compared to LA and driving up here, you definitely see more greenery in all these like beautiful mountains, getting away from that concrete jungle," says Joshua Gallegos.Recent storms have created picturesque views heading up Highway 41 toward Yosemite. It's also a welcome sight for the Carter family from Clovis."You can't be a 30-minute drive and you're up in this beautiful area," says Scott Carter.The Best Western's property in Oakhurst, Yosemite Gateway Inn, has many reservations on the books because of the holidays and the snow.General Manager Shane Greenan says the hotel has more than 95 employees who rely on tourists, so he welcomes the business, especially after pandemic cancellations."We had some cancellations when the snow came out on Christmas Eve, but we had a lot of people yesterday and this morning extend their stay," he said. "So if anything, just know that we had brought more business."Oakhurst Giftworks has been around for more than 30 years.Owner Sue Graham says she takes pride in the national park in her backyard because it helps the entire region."It should be one of the eight wonders of the world in my opinion," she said. "It's phenomenal. It brings people from all over the world here, and all over California."Before making your trip up to the mountains, officials say pay attention to alerts and warnings.