Fresno County Sheriff's Office staffs snowcat full-time during storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Public Works and Caltrans have been working around the clock to clear roads in our mountain areas that are packed with fresh powder.

With so much snow in such a short period of time, it's been hard for them to keep up.

Unprecedented weather calls for an unprecedented response.

For the first time, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has staffed a snowcat with two deputies 24/7 to ensure that even if roads are packed with snow, they can get to anyone who may be in need of help.

As snow barreled down on the Sierra over the weekend, the Fresno County Search and Rescue team went out for scheduled training in the Shaver Lake area.

"And during the course of the training we assisted on numerous rescues and other events throughout the area," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kathy Curtis. She is the head of the search and rescue team.

The team members have snow equipment at their finger tips.

Snow shoes, snowmobiles and a snowcat gives them critical tools to access places other first responders may not be able to go.

"By and large, the snowcat has been our most used and most valuable piece of equipment that we've had since the storm hit," Lt. Curtis said.

As the storm continued to bury the area in snow, the department kept search and rescue crews nearby and equipment in place.

They also decided to staff the snowcat full-time while these conditions continue.

Two deputies are currently 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They're working in coordination with other agencies such as the CHP, Caltrans, and Fresno County Public Works.

"We can transport paramedics into patients," Lt. Curtis said. "We've been helping highway patrol with the snow cat. We even picked up a Caltrans worker once this weekend and drove the Caltrans worker to his piece of equipment he needed to get to in order to keep 168 open."

Dan Lynch the Division Manager of Fresno County Emergency services says if people in the area have an emergency and need to call 911, someone will respond.

"We do have plans to make sure people are safe if they choose to stay up there," Lynch said.

The snow cat has already been used to get critical medication to a resident and new fuel to someone who was nearly out.

It's expected to be staffed around the clock throughout the week.

"We're helping everybody on the mountain who needs it," Lt. Curtis said.

If you're in need of emergency services, officials say do not wait to call for help. They are ready and prepared to respond.

