April snowpack survey above average for second straight year

Last year's snowpack was well over twice its average.

Last year's snowpack was well over twice its average.

Last year's snowpack was well over twice its average.

Last year's snowpack was well over twice its average.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last year's snowpack was well over twice its average.

To see how this year stacked up, state officials, along with Governor Gavin Newsom, trekked through a snow depth of five feet to see the survey results.

Snow surveys at the Phillips station located in the Sierra Nevada have been conducted since 1941.

With constant shifts in our weather pattern, the snowpack is above average for the second straight season.

"We recorded a depth of 64 inches, and a snow water content of 27.5 inches," said Andy Reising with the Department of Water Resources.

Resulting in 113% of normal for the Phillips location, boosting California numbers up for this water season.

"Our current forecast for snow runoff does indicate we could see about average run-off in many of the rivers in California," added Reising.

The focus now, capturing as much of that water as possible.

"The snowpack in California has traditionally been about two-thirds of our overall storage, so what it means into the future is we need to continue to invest in how we store this water when we know dry conditions return," said Karla Nemeth with the Department of Water Resources.

Governor Newsom also echoed that call today, saying California needs to modernize its water storage...

"The water system in California was designed for a world that no longer exists, it was designed for a world 50,60,70 years ago," said Newsom.

And be prepared for a future with less water.

"In a matter of years, 15, 16 years from now all things being equal, knowing what we know today, the scientist say that we are going to be living with about 10% less water," explained Newsom.

Water officials say despite being above normal right now, wild swings from dry to wet years make it more important than ever to make sure we continue water conversation.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.