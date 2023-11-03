Coalinga soccer team's highlight camera stolen

A soccer team in Coalinga is without a camera that helps create highlight reels for students looking to take their soccer career to the next level.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A soccer team in Coalinga is without a camera that helps create highlight reels for students looking to take their soccer career to the next level.

Last week after they played a game in Fresno, someone broke into their van and stole several items, including that crucial camera.

Thursday's soccer practice for the Arsenal Club boy's soccer team that partners with Faith Christian Academy in Coalinga looked a little different.

"When I realized this, I was very sad, very sad. My heart's broken," said Renato Carvalheiro, coach for the Arsenal Coalinga soccer team.

Last week they traveled to Fresno for a game and went to Dog House Grill after, where their van got broken into.

"They stole two backpacks and my backpack had a Veo camera," said Carvalheiro.

That Veo camera gets a panoramic view of the field, uses AI technology to follow the ball for plays, and is very expensive.

"It's about $3,000," said Carvalheiro.

Coach Renato also says it costs $1,000 per year just to keep up with the subscription. But it's important for his players.

"These boys are looking for a scholarship, they need this camera," said Carvalheiro.

And having the device was also a weight lifted off his back.

"We need one, we really need a camera, because before this camera, I was coach and video maker, so it's pretty hard you know," said Carvalheiro.

The team is made up of local and international students from Brazil, Vietnam, and China, who are looking to get into top universities to reach a goal.

"I want to try and go to Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo because I like the beach and they have very good soccer," said Bernardo Novello, a player on the Arsenal Coalinga soccer team.

Novello is from Brazil and had his backpack stolen with not only his soccer gear but also his speakers and a sentimental jersey from home.

"I got kind of sad because it's difficult for us to come here because our money is different," said Novello.

While Novello is disappointed he won't have his highlights from last week's game, he's hoping they have a new camera soon, as he continues to get "back on the pitch" for next week's match.

"If bad things come just keep your mind up because it going to come, the bad news all the time, but if you keep your mind focused, you're going to get where you want," said Novello.

The coach also says he's the only one who can use the camera because of the way it's set up, so he hopes whoever stole it may realize that and return it to them.

Until then, they are raising money with a Go Fund Me to get a new one.

