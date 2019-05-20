Society

LA's Museum of Contemporary Art to make admission free after receiving $10 million gift

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- It's a gift for art lovers across the Los Angeles area.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown LA says admission will soon be free.

The MOCA Board of Trustees President Carolyn Powers is giving the museum a $10 million gift.

With the gift, the museum says it is now able to make admission free.

Officials say the museum is working on a rollout plan for when the free admission will start.
