Some of these "Lip Sync Challenge" videos look professionally produced, others look like they were quickly shot on an iPhone.
In almost all cases they have gone viral with thousands of views and support from the communities these first responders serve.
So who did it best?
We are asking you to vote in our informal poll. Watch the videos below, then head to ABC30.com/vote to decide the winner.
We will announce the favorite Monday on Action News Live at Eleven.
Clovis Police Department
Delano Police Department
Madera County Sheriff's Office
Merced Police Department
Lemoore Police
Porterville Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's Office
Tulare Police Department
Visalia Police Department