Who did it best? Vote for your favorite lip sync challenge video

Porterville Fire is the Valley latest agency to try to lip sync their way to bigger social media following. (KFSN)

First responders from across the Valley have been trying to lip-sync their way to bigger social media following.

Some of these "Lip Sync Challenge" videos look professionally produced, others look like they were quickly shot on an iPhone.

In almost all cases they have gone viral with thousands of views and support from the communities these first responders serve.

So who did it best?

We are asking you to vote in our informal poll. Watch the videos below, then head to ABC30.com/vote to decide the winner.

We will announce the favorite Monday on Action News Live at Eleven.

Clovis Police Department


Delano Police Department


Madera County Sheriff's Office


Merced Police Department


Lemoore Police

Porterville Fire


Tulare County Sheriff's Office


Tulare Police Department


Visalia Police Department
