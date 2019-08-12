abc11 together

300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true

RALEIGH -- Hundreds of Jeep owners gathered in North Carolina to make one terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true.

Jack was diagnosed with degenerative cerebellar atrophy, PIGT mutation and epileptic apnea.

In spring 2018, Jack's family found out his illness was terminal but that hasn't slowed him down.

One of Jack's bucket list wishes was to ride in a Jeep with no top or doors or as he calls it a "naked Jeep."

Westgate Chrystler Dodge Ram cleared out its lot for the celebration.

"He wants to go fast. He wants us to push him in his chair fast. He wants to... as fast as he can go that's what he wants," his mom told ABC11.

Samantha and Kyle Bray created an event on Facebook to help get the word out to make Jack's dream a reality.

Hundreds of Jeeps turned out to help Super Jack's Jeep Jam happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighhealthchildrencharityterminal illnessabc11 togetherfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens at Farmers Market
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs in N.C.
Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for NC veteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled pond
UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland prepares for retirement
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno
Family of central Fresno stabbing victim search for answers
Show More
Fresno Grizzlies founder John Carbray has died
Patient files lawsuit against Fresno doctor accused of sex crimes
Brothers accused of running insurance fraud ring admit to crimes
Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at Texas mall, police say
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
More TOP STORIES News