society

BASE jumper makes daring leap from Glacier Point in Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was caught on camera making an illegal base jump from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park.

California photographer Chris Fabregas captured the moment around 7:30 a.m on Sept. 10.

In the video, you can see one of two BASE jumpers leap from the edge of Glacier Point which is more than 3,000 feet above the Valley floor.

However, the footage doesn't show where the jumper lands.

Fabregas says the BASE jumper was wearing a wingsuit which adds surface area to the human body to enable a significant increase in lift.

"I talked with a park ranger and they said this is illegal and they have only seen it in videos," said Fabregas.

Two rock climbers died while BASE jumping at Yosemite in 2015.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span (such as a bridge), and earth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitesocietystunt
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Students at Fresno high school remember 9/11 with ceremony
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Fresno school holds kindness week to remember student killed in boating accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA woman poisoned by tainted face cream, similar creams found in the Valley
Fresno business owner asking for help finding burglar caught on camera
Merced Co. sergeant recalls moment he was shot by domestic violence suspect
Bishop Joseph Brennan discusses his direction for Diocese of Fresno
61-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, DUI crash, Visalia Police say
Mariposa Co. dog hailed hero for alerting owner of fast-moving wildfire
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Show More
Students' paintings honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Hundreds gather for California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Tulare County Fair enhances security giving fair goers peace of mind
Compromise reached between Clovis Unified, parents of water polo players
2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified
More TOP STORIES News