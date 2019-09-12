BASE jumper makes daring leap from Glacier Point in Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was caught on camera making an illegal base jump from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park.California photographer Chris Fabregas captured the moment around 7:30 a.m on Sept. 10.In the video, you can see one of two BASE jumpers leap from the edge of Glacier Point which is more than 3,000 feet above the Valley floor.However, the footage doesn't show where the jumper lands.Fabregas says the BASE jumper was wearing a wingsuit which adds surface area to the human body to enable a significant increase in lift."I talked with a park ranger and they said this is illegal and they have only seen it in videos," said Fabregas.Two rock climbers died while BASE jumping at Yosemite in 2015.BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span (such as a bridge), and earth.