Baseball game between two Valley high schools with a special meaning

What a first pitch!! Glad I got to cheer on 19m/o Kaleb Perry. He's battling a rare condition known as Prune Belly Syndrome (he was born without abdominal muscles). Hear Kaleb's story tonight & how two high schools put their rivalry aside to play in his honor! #KalebStrong @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7buEqn7Upm — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 15, 2018

A fierce rivalry took the field at Immanuel Sports Complex Saturday night.The Eagles faced off against the Vikings at home but it's who took the mound before the game that everyone was rooting for-- players included."It's amazing how good he looks for how much he has to go through," said Kaleb's dad Kevin Perry.The 19-month-old is battling a rare condition known as Prune Belly Disease."It goes anything from reflux to breathing, coughing, constipation issues, walking developmental," said Perry."He recently had his left kidney removed because they found a tumor and they needed to see if it was cancer," said Kaleb's mom, Mandy Perry.Six weeks later he is active on the transplant list and on the brink of needing dialysis.Kaleb's parents Kevin and Mandy say they are taking things one day at a time, something made possible by the community's outpouring of support."We have to look at every day like it's a gift. That's just how we've had to do it because if we don't well go crazy," said Mandy Perry.The community has raised thousands of dollars on their "Kaleb Strong""It's been a miracle to watch this thing develop," said Kevin Perry.Coach Franco, Director of Immanuel Athletics says despite the rivalry, both teams came together knowing there is a bigger reason for why they played."We've been kinda his prayer warriors for the past two years," said Coach Franco.Monetary donations were taken at the games entrance and at the concession stands, the Vikings even brought Kaleb their own gift.