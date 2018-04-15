SOCIETY

Baseball game between two Valley high schools with a special meaning

EMBED </>More Videos

A fierce rivalry took the field at Immanuel Sports Complex Saturday night. (KFSN)

By
REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fierce rivalry took the field at Immanuel Sports Complex Saturday night.

The Eagles faced off against the Vikings at home but it's who took the mound before the game that everyone was rooting for-- players included.

"It's amazing how good he looks for how much he has to go through," said Kaleb's dad Kevin Perry.

The 19-month-old is battling a rare condition known as Prune Belly Disease.

"It goes anything from reflux to breathing, coughing, constipation issues, walking developmental," said Perry.

"He recently had his left kidney removed because they found a tumor and they needed to see if it was cancer," said Kaleb's mom, Mandy Perry.

Six weeks later he is active on the transplant list and on the brink of needing dialysis.


Kaleb's parents Kevin and Mandy say they are taking things one day at a time, something made possible by the community's outpouring of support.

"We have to look at every day like it's a gift. That's just how we've had to do it because if we don't well go crazy," said Mandy Perry.

The community has raised thousands of dollars on their "Kaleb Strong" GoFundMe page.

"It's been a miracle to watch this thing develop," said Kevin Perry.
Coach Franco, Director of Immanuel Athletics says despite the rivalry, both teams came together knowing there is a bigger reason for why they played.

"We've been kinda his prayer warriors for the past two years," said Coach Franco.

Monetary donations were taken at the games entrance and at the concession stands, the Vikings even brought Kaleb their own gift.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News