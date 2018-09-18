PET

Benefits of dog ownership

EMBED </>More Videos

About 44 percent of U.S. households own a dog and studies have found that people who have dogs tend to get sick less often than those who do not.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
About 44 percent of U.S. households own a dog and studies have found that people who have dogs tend to get sick less often than those who do not.

That may be because dogs are covered in germs and researchers say when your body is exposed to a more diverse mix of germs, you tend to get sick less.

A recent Canadian study found that kids whose moms had dogs living in the house when they were pregnant were less likely to develop allergies and become overweight. Some other dog-owning health benefits: lower stress levels and lower likelihood of suffering from depression.

"Just probably the most holistic approach to treatment."

Also, a University of Maryland study showed heart attack patients with dogs were eight-times more likely to be alive a year later.

Dogs can even sniff out danger before you can.

"These dogs are women's best friends because we think that they are going to give us the answers that will allow for early detection of ovarian cancer and save lives."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypethealth carefamily
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET
ACT Pet of the Week
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Hanford firefighters rescue dog from 3-foot deep trench
More pet
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News