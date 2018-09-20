Blind high school student joins marching band

MONTPELIER, Ohio --An Ohio high school student has proven that anything is possible by joining the marching band.
Bailey Dohm, 16, has been blind since birth. The sophomore has been playing with the school band since fifth grade, but only joined the Montpelier High School Marching Band this year.
"I love the overall excitement of it and that I get to be involved," Bailey told WTVG. "In marching band you get to do all kinds of cool tricks and you get to do all kinds of moves."
Montpelier High School Band Director Laura Zumbaugh said that while some accommodations have been made for Bailey, she mostly learns the music on her own.
"She just plays by ear she listens to other people in her section and plays right along," Zumbaugh said. "Sometimes we make recordings for her so she can listen to them on her own and focus on her part, but she mostly plays by ear, she does not read music."
Bailey's friend, Kaylnn Warner, also helps to make marching possible. Kaylnn and Bailey have been friends since second grade, but now Kaylnn serves as a guide for Baily on the field.
"She is an inspiration to everyone. I wanted to help her so we could prove to everyone that just because she's blind, she can still do the things every other person can do," Kaylnn said.