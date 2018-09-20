SOCIETY

Blind high school student joins marching band

EMBED </>More Videos

A blind high school student in Ohio has joined the marching band with a little help from a friend.

MONTPELIER, Ohio --
An Ohio high school student has proven that anything is possible by joining the marching band.

Bailey Dohm, 16, has been blind since birth. The sophomore has been playing with the school band since fifth grade, but only joined the Montpelier High School Marching Band this year.

"I love the overall excitement of it and that I get to be involved," Bailey told WTVG. "In marching band you get to do all kinds of cool tricks and you get to do all kinds of moves."

Montpelier High School Band Director Laura Zumbaugh said that while some accommodations have been made for Bailey, she mostly learns the music on her own.

"She just plays by ear she listens to other people in her section and plays right along," Zumbaugh said. "Sometimes we make recordings for her so she can listen to them on her own and focus on her part, but she mostly plays by ear, she does not read music."

Bailey's friend, Kaylnn Warner, also helps to make marching possible. Kaylnn and Bailey have been friends since second grade, but now Kaylnn serves as a guide for Baily on the field.

"She is an inspiration to everyone. I wanted to help her so we could prove to everyone that just because she's blind, she can still do the things every other person can do," Kaylnn said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyblindbandhigh schoolfeel goodu.s. & worldOhio
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News