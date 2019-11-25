Society

Boy with Gould Syndrome sworn in as honorary firefighter, deputy constable

KLEIN, Texas -- The Klein Fire Dept. and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office welcomed their newest member on Sunday, a very special young man in the fight of his life.

Ezra Menke was sworn-in as an honorary deputy constable and made an honorary firefighter at a surprise event on Sunday.

Ezra's mother, Heather Menke, was overwhelmed by the support from first responders, friends, and medical staff that came out to the event.

"This is unbelievable. First of all, I'm having a hard time not crying," Menke said. "This is huge for us because of everything Ezra's gone through."

Ezra suffers from Gould Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder known to exist in only 200 people in the world, according to his mother. Ezra also has epilepsy, autism, and hemiplegia.

Ezra's scheduled to undergo brain surgery in December, his fourth in an attempt to stop seizures from happening.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremonies, friends of Ezra were asked to donate items to a variety of causes in his honor, including the Houston Food Bank and Sadie's Sleigh Toy Drive.
