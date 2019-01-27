SOCIETY

'Brighter days come after the dark ones:' brother stands by paralyzed 13-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

'Brighter days come after the dark ones:' brother stands by paralyzed 13-year-old

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Everything is changing at home for DJ Lloren.

"You can see they've already started on this stuff, all the carpets gone," Lloren said.

The 21-year-old Fresno State wrestler gave us a tour of a home in transition.

Like his brother, Makai Lloren is a wrestler, but at Alta Sierra Intermediate, and life handed Makai a takedown earlier this month.

He landed on his neck when he tried a double front flip on the trampolines at Defy Clovis and broke his neck.

He's paralyzed from the waist down right now with injuries to his C6 and C7 vertebrae.

RELATED: Failed flip severs 13-year-old's spinal cord; Buchanan HS raises money to help family

"Every day. Every day I ask why. That's when you have to have faith that God has a plan for everyone," DJ said.

DJ says his brother has always been a positive kid, so he's still cracking jokes in the hospital.

He's transferred to Valley Children's in the last few days where he has a bigger room and eight hours of intense rehab every day.

"I said you got to attack all these exercises as if you were at a practice. I mean, he knows how hard practices are. You have to look at it as a challenge and to get past it," DJ said.

Makai's goal now is to just improve a little every day. He can move his arms, so he'll work on those a lot.

And he could go home within a month.

When he gets there, he might not recognize the place.

RELATED: Father of injured teen: 'the community has been humbling with what they've been doing for us'

With help from old friends and new supporters, his family is taking out a game room to make a bigger bedroom, and stretching the hallways to fit a wheelchair.

"What's come has been incredible and amazing things just from the community support, so the brighter days come after the dark ones," DJ said.

Makai's light could be back to school by April, and his brother says his future holds the best life he could possibly lead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocietywrestlingchild injured
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
CONTEST: Write a 350-word letter to win a lakefront home
Graffiti Team working to clean the streets
More Society
Top Stories
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
Parts of Yosemite to open Monday as park moves toward full operations
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to fully reopen Tuesday
Man arrested after allegedly stealing 3,000 Xanax tablets
Garage goes up in flames in Central Fresno
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
UPDATE: Police in Virginia arrest suspect in Louisiana shooting that killed 5
Businesses, visitors ready for Yosemite to reopen after end of shutdown
Show More
Burglars hit 3 Visalia businesses in 45 minutes
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' up for SAG Awards' top honor
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
More News