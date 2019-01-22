CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --13-year-old Makai Lloren is used to cheers while securing a "W" on the wrestling mat.
Now sidelined by injury, the outpouring of support for the teen knows no bounds.
"We have a strong family and the community has been humbling with what they've been doing for us," said Durbin Lloren, Makai's father.
The Battle of the Bears drew a packed house to Buchanan High School where opposing team fans all sported the same shirt. Proceeds from the door and t-shirt sales all going to the Lloren family.
Last week, the teen attempted a double front flip at a trampoline park when his life changed forever.
"You have a child that's motionless, that's just scared asking questions. I didn't know how our lives were about to change," the teen's father said.
Durbin says the roller coaster of emotions seems endless as they learn how to prepare for their son's future.
Currently the teen is paralyzed from the waist down.
"He has use of his arms now but he has no use of his hands," Durbin said.
Though praying for a miracle, the family is already working to make their home wheelchair accessible.
In addition to his wrestling and football background, the 13-year-old is known for his fun loving and outgoing spirit.
The support goes beyond the Valley as letters have come in from across the country.
Even some of the teens wrestling idols have reached out.
"The UFC president left him a message he's going to fly him and our family out there for a big fight," Lloren said.
Friends and teammates are still coming up with ways to fund raise for the family. They've set up crowd funding sites and have even made t-shirts to sell.
Shirts will also be sold at Senior Night Dual against Clovis East on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
You can also contact the Buchanan Wrestling Facebook page. Alta Sierra and other elementary schools will have pre-order forms available.