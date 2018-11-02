CRUISE SHIP

Carnival cruise passengers have scare when ship begins to tilt

Carnival cruise passengers have scare when ship begins to tilt

Passengers on board a Carnival cruise ship got quite a scare this week when the ship suddenly started tilting.

The ship had just left Port Canaveral, Florida, Sunday for a five-day journey to the Caribbean.

Just hours into its journey Carnival said an electrical switchboard malfunctioned.

That impacted the ship's fin stabilizers and caused the ship to lean to its side, creating panic.

Pictures on board show the shattered glass, bottles and plates.

Carnival says the issue lasted for just one minute and never affected the safe operation of the ship.

The ship is expected to return to Port Canaveral today.
