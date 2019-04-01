restaurant

Chicken Pie Shop serves up final meals on closing day

A Tower District institution is closed up shop after more than 70 years in business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tower District institution is closed up shop after more than 70 years in business.

The Chicken Pie Shop served up its final breakfast Sunday morning and made the last chicken pies for people who pre-ordered.

Owner Gary Ross said he's selling the business so he can retire and spend more time with his family.

But his work family is hoping a buyer will step in to save the business.

Waitress Jerry Lopez started here in 1979.

"We just have to wait and see what happens. I'm a firm believer in 'one window closes; another one will open up.' And I believe in miracles," she said.

Lopez said she felt OK about saying goodbye, but she'd still like to work a couple of days a week to help pay for her husband's medical bills.

All her regulars came to see her Friday morning to send her off, and a band sang "Happy Trails."

A couple of former city council members also stopped by for one more meal. The place was packed with sentimental diners taking photos of the last day in business.
