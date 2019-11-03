protest

Crowd protests police shootings outside Fresno PD headquarters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crowd gathered outside Fresno Police Headquarters Friday night to protest police shootings.

More than two dozen people came out to the vigil. Many said they've had a family member killed by police officers on duty.

The remembrance comes after a video was released of a Fresno police officer shooting teen, Isiah Murrieta.

"If they feel they can't control themselves, they need to take a break from the job. Take a look in the mirror and saddened families by taking their loved one's life," said organizer Rafael Avitia.

Protesters had displays showing the names of people killed, and also the names of officers who they say have shot at suspects more than once.
