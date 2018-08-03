FEEL GOOD

Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves and had her son embarrassed.

By Ricky Courtney
SAN DIEGO (KFSN) --
A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves... and had her son totally mortified.

Between innings of the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants game, "Low" by Flo Rida, started playing and the unknown woman started dancing.


The moment was captured by Action News producer Rudy Rendon, who stopped by the stadium on his vacation this week.

In the clip, the young man keeps his arms tightly crossed as his mom dances, on the other side of him, a man -- probably his dad -- is dancing in his seat.

In another clip, the young man has switched seats to get further from his mom and can be seen burying his head in his hands.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparentingchildrenSan Diego Padresbaseballgood newsfeel goodfunny videoSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Chick-Fil-A staff throws 100-year-old big birthday bash
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
Blind high school student joins marching band
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More feel good
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News