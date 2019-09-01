California is the fifth most expensive place to go on a date, survey says

Are you single and looking to meet that special someone? It turns out dating in California is going to cost you.
According to a survey conducted by Match.com, the average cost of a date is about $226 in the Golden State. That includes a dinner for two, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets.
The average cost around the country is roughly $102.
New York is the most expensive at almost $300 for a night out. South Dakota is the least expansive place for a date night at an average cost of $38.
