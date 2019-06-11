Diocese of Fresno places priest on paid administrative leave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno and Visalia priest, Father Eric Swearingen, was placed on paid administrative leave as of June 5, according to a press release from the Diocese of Fresno.Bishop Joseph Brennan made the announcement Monday, stating the action comes "in light of detailed information associated with a civil case dating back to 2009."Father Swearingen has been on medical leave. He was accused back in 2002 of molesting Army Staff Sgt. Juan Rocha over three years while he worked in Bakersfield and at St. Alphonsus Church in Southwest Fresno.Bishop Brennan did not provide any other information regarding Father Swearingen's leave.Full statement from the Diocese of Fresno: