Dunkin Donuts employee saves man's life with CPR

A Dunkin Donuts employee saved a man's life after he collapsed at a rest stop.David Wood, 29, fell to the ground in front of his truck Wednesday morning.A customer in the Dunkin drive-thru saw what happened and told the employees to call for help. That's when 24-year-old April Merchant came running out.She performed CPR for several minutes until police could arrive and take over.David is going to be OK. April credits a CPR class she took in college with saving his life.