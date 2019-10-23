Dunkin' Donuts Visalia location to open in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular doughnut shop is expanding in the South Valley.Dunkin' Donuts will be opening a location in Visalia next year.The city announced the plans on their Facebook page Monday, showing where the coffee and doughnut giant will open on Walnut Avenue and Mooney Boulevard.The post promised that more details will soon be available and that Dunkin Donuts will be open for South Valley residents by Spring 2020.Dunkin' currently has two Central Valley locations in Hanford and Madera.