food

Dunkin' Donuts Visalia location to open in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular doughnut shop is expanding in the South Valley.

Dunkin' Donuts will be opening a location in Visalia next year.

The city announced the plans on their Facebook page Monday, showing where the coffee and doughnut giant will open on Walnut Avenue and Mooney Boulevard.

The post promised that more details will soon be available and that Dunkin Donuts will be open for South Valley residents by Spring 2020.

Dunkin' currently has two Central Valley locations in Hanford and Madera.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliafoodbreakfastdunkin' donutsdonuts
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
German family brings unique concept around breakfast favorite
Pull Up to Boyle Heights and try The Vegan Taqueria
Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.
You can now order from Save Mart's deli on DoorDash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
5 teens arrested after beating and carjacking man in Fresno
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
Show More
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday
Fresno Unified students teaching music to classmates with special needs
More TOP STORIES News