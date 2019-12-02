Society

Phoenix firefighters rescue 17-year-old girl trapped in chimney

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A teenage girl in Arizona is safe after having to be rescued from her friend's chimney.

The 17-year-old, named Nicole, became trapped on November 25. According to the girl's friend, Yazmine, who spoke with ABC affiliate KNXV, the two were locked out of the home after returning in the evening.

Yazmine says her best friend thought it was a good idea at the time. "I don't know what we were thinking," she told KNXV.

Instead of calling a parent or trying to pry open a window, Nicole climbed onto the roof and tried to go down the chimney. That's when things went wrong.

"She was just like get me out get me out," said Yasmine, "She was panicking... she was like I don't know what to do, call 911."

Neither of the girls realized that the chimney does not go all the way through to the fireplace. Nicole was trapped in the chimney for over an hour until firefighters were called and hoisted her out.
