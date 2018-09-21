MARIJUANA

Four marijuana dispensaries approved to open in Merced

Merced’s city's planning commission approved four marijuana dispensaries after two days of public hearing.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Merced's city's planning commission approved four marijuana dispensaries after two days of a public hearing.

"Blue Fire" will open along Olive Avenue. "Green Door" will be on Main Street, "Manzanita" will open on 18th Street, and "Harvest" of Merced will open on 15th Street.

City officials say each of the sites will hire more than a dozen employees. They will all have an extensive video and alarm security system and have security on site during business hours.

Officials say, unless there are appeals, some dispensaries may open up by the end of the year.

"We'll issue (applicants) a certificate, they can start the state license process. They all have substantial renovations at the buildings. There's a lot of money and a lot of work," Scott McBride, Development Services director said.

One applicant did speak out against the "Harvest of Merced" site, saying it's too close to a school.

Businesses have until Thursday to file an appeal against any of the sites.
