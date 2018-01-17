Fresno company's Uber commercial could be worth $10,000 if you can help with the "likes"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno native Orlando Gomez and his production company were recently selected as one of nine companies across the US to create a commercial and compete for Uber.
Gomez says 15 crew members and 11 cast members that worked on the commercial are Central Valley native as well.
Uber and 90 Seconds invited filmmakers across the country to create a short film that asks the question: "Where to? for the chance to win $10,000. The result? Nine films that illustrate what Uber means to riders and drivers."
The winner is picked based off of total "votes" for the commercial on Uber's YouTube channel
To vote, you must click the "like" button on the video on Uber's YouTube channel which can be found here: CLICK LIKE BUTTON
Here is another look at the ad: