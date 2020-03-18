City of Fresno issues emergency "shelter in place" order starting midnight Thursday, essential services will stay open

To engage in outdoor activity provided they comply with social distancing requirements of at least six feet between people outside of the same family

To perform any of the activities deemed essential

To engage in activities or tasks essential to their health and safety or their family members' health and safety

To obtain necessary services or supplies like groceries or household necessities

To care for a family member or pet in another household

To obtain health care services

Health care operations and essential infrastructure

Grocery stores, certified farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments selling canned food, dry goods, produce, fresh meat and poultry, etc.

Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing

Businesses providing food, shelter, and social services

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services

Gas stations, auto supply, and auto repair

Banks and related financial institutions

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other providers of safety and sanitation for homes and businesses

Mailing and shipping services, including P.O. boxes

Educations institutions, provided they account for social distancing of at least six feet to the greatest extent possible

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers

Restaurants and other facilities preparing and serving food, but only for takeout and delivery

Businesses supplying products to people who work from home

Businesses supplying other essential businesses with support or supplies necessary to operate

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to homes

Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers for essential activities

Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children

Professional services -- like legal or accounting -- when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities

Childcare facilities providing services for essential function employees, but they must do it in stable groups of 10 or fewer, children can't change from one group to another, if there's more than one group in a facility, they can't mix, and the same providers must stay with the same children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno has issued an emergency order telling everyone to shelter in place starting at midnight Thursday morning and lasting through March 31, but carved out a long list of exemptions for essential functions.Mayor Lee Brand called it an unprecedented problem and said his attitude has changed over the weeks, especially after meeting with other big city mayors."We are literally making life and death decisions here," he said.He says public health officials have told mayors that because of a lack of testing they should take whatever their local numbers of confirmed cases are and multiply them by 50."We've been advised to take action now and not wait for those (official) numbers," said council president Miguel Arias. "If we underreact, people could die."City council voted on the order Wednesday afternoon.People will be allowed to leave their homes for these purposes:City leaders emphasized that there's no problem with water services. Nobody will lose water, even for non-payment. The same is true for power. PG&E has pledged not to disconnect anyone's power.They're relying on voluntary compliance for now, but say businesses could lose licenses for breaking what is now a city ordinance.Police involvement is under consideration, but they're hoping it's unnecessary.Some of the businesses deemed essential include:Guidelines exclude gun stores from being essential services, but there's no ban on gun sales, so online sales are still allowed.City leaders say they expect some businesses to have questions about where they fall. They can call the city attorney's office for clarity.They also recognize the economic implications of a lock down like this. They're instituting relief on business licensing fees and delaying business taxes for 90 days.They're allowing the completion of construction on new homes and for homeowners to take possession of their new homes. They're working on a possible moratorium on evictions and rent increases, but also trying to ensure they can give some protection to landlords, like loan forbearance.They're encouraging people to get out and go running, walking, or hiking. They've waived parking fees at city-run parks, but they're strongly encouraging social distancing and discouraging large gatherings.Mayor Brand says he's been in contact with city officials in Clovis and other Valley cities.With more than 530,000 people, Fresno is by far the largest city in the area and Brand expects a lot of the other cities will follow Fresno's lead.The ordinance expires on March 31 and city leaders hope that will be long enough to flatten the curve of the spread of the virus so they won't have to extend the harsh measures."There is an end in sight," Brand said.