Fresno rehabilitation facility gives addicts the chance to 'clean up'

Fresno rehabilitation facility gives addicts the chance to 'clean up'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A chance to clean up is why drug and alcohol addicts come to Comprehensive Addiction Programs.

The west Fresno facility provides housing and help transitioning into sober living, all starting with its detox unit.

"We do have a bit of a waiting list because the demand is so high for them to get in," said Eric Montez.

Administrators have eased the demand by almost doubling the number of detox units -- from 15 to 27.

"It gives us an opportunity to serve more of those clients," Montez said.

Men and women get through 14 days of withdrawal separately, and they get some of the comforts of home along the way -- from toast to TV.

"This is our day room, one of the day rooms our clients would utilize so just come relax sit down and if staff maybe needs to sit down and talk with them in a comfortable setting," Montez said.

Comprehensive Addiction Programs is a non-profit, relying on donations and government grants to pay for its services.

But starting next year, the funding system will undergo a major change.

California is now paying for some very specific treatments for Medi-Cal clients who doctors have diagnosed with chemical dependency.

"Drug Medi-Cal has just taken us another step in raising the standard of care we already facilitate," said Montez.

For places like C.A.P., the new procedures mean they have to get programs certified, they have to license staff members, and they have to have doctors on staff to check on patients before and during their stays.

But they say they're ready for the change on Jan. 1.
