climate change

Iceland holds funeral for Okjokull glacier lost to climate change

OKJOKULL GLACIER, Iceland -- Leading politicians and scientists in Iceland say there's an urgent need to fight climate change.

They made those pleas during what they called a funeral for a glacier Sunday.

About 100 people hiked for two hours across rocks that were once covered with ice.

They included Iceland's Prime Minister. "This is the first Icelandic glacier that's formally declared an 'ex-glacier.' But if the predictions of the scientists... if we see them happening, we will see other glaciers disappear in the next decades," Katrin Jakobsdottir said.

Activists even installed a plaque on a rock to memorialize the glacier that once covered about 6 square miles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmenticeglobal warmingu.s. & worldfuneralclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Travelers welcome ban of plastic water bottles at SF airport
Heat wave causes massive melting of Greenland ice sheet
Proposed bill would increase rebate for electric cars bought in Calif.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Newsom to sign law to limit shootings by police
Faculty member found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton Campus
24-year-old SoCal middle school teacher shot to death
Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
Show More
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
Firefighters prepare for peak wildfire season
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
More TOP STORIES News