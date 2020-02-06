Society

Gary Sinise receives award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for supporting veterans

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- A special honor has been awarded to a Hollywood hero.

Gary Sinise, known to many as beloved "Lieutenant Dan" in the classic film "Forrest Gump," was given the Patriot Award at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley.

MORE: Gary Sinise talks about passion for helping veterans
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Gary Sinise, who is also an Oscar nominee and humanitarian, was grand marshal at the Rose Parade and talked about how exciting it was to be chosen and his passion for veterans.


It's the highest honor given out by the organization, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

In the years since Sinise made "Forrest Gump," he's spent his off-camera time raising money for veterans groups.

MORE: Gary Sinise holds free concert in Thousand Oaks to honor first responders, Borderline victims
EMBED More News Videos

People came together at a concert to honor first responders and victims from the Borderline shooting tragedy in Thousand Oaks Saturday.



MORE: Gary Sinise takes families of fallen service members to Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

More than 1,700 family members of fallen service members are getting the support services they deserve -- as well as a trip to Walt Disney World -- thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysimi valleyventura countycelebrityactorveteransmilitaryaward
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Tulare Co. man on trial for allegedly suffocating his wife to death
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Fresno man convicted for murdering teenager in 2018 robbery that turned deadly
Trustee Terry Slatic threatens to sue Fresno Unified
Show More
Fresno Co. deputies find $1.2-million worth of marijuana plants growing inside home
No charges filed against man arrested for shooting 5 teens in Merced
Fresno Co. CBD store owner stabbed by employee he was firing, deputies say
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Man dies after he's struck by vehicle in Madera Co.
More TOP STORIES News