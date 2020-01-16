MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday morning, a ceremony was held to launch the construction of five new homes in Madera.
The plot of land is off of Washington Avenue and Malone Streets.
Andy Medellin, the mayor, is excited to see homes built on the plot of land finally.
"I can't wait for families to say for the first time 'This is my home,'" he said.
Medellin explained this is the first development of its kind in the city.
According to Habitat for Humanity, this project costs around $1.2 million.
This once eye sore plot of land will flourish into something beautiful and full of families.
"To have children in their own yard to be able to come outside and play safely, I can't wait for that day. It's emotional for me, it's exciting for me and I really can't wait," he said.
This is still in the early stages, so there are no renderings just yet.
The homes will range from three to four bedrooms and was made possible through several partnerships.
This program provides Habitat families with $15,000 of down payment assistance through their sweat equity of building their own homes.
Each family is required to perform at least 500 hours of work on their home before it is dedicated and to receive these funds.
"It took a lot of hard work, but here we are, and it means a lot because families are going to be loved right here in the City of Madera," said Matthew Grundy with Habitat for Humanity.
CalViva Health also donated $50,000 to launch a home preservation program in Madera.
Grundy said this is just the beginning of their work in the city.
"Here in this area, there are 44,000 that lack safe and decent housing. So this, although it's a small development, is the first step in a larger commitment to this community," he said.
Families have not been chosen just yet for this development, and they are still taking applications.
If you would like to apply, click here.
Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area expanding into new territory
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News