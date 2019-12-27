Society

Hmong New Year sees increased security after recent shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hmong New Year is one of the biggest events Fresno hosts each year.

An estimated 120,000 people will visit the fairgrounds but all of them must first pass through metal detectors. Visitors didn't seem to mind the added security measures.

"We were concerned about it given the shooting we had a few months ago," Mayor Lee Brand said. "A lot of people were concerned about their safety here. People in Minnesota were talking about whether to come here or not."

But many families did make the trip from Minnesota and other states.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall drew applause when he told the crowd his department was committed to finding those responsible for the shooting. Keeping people secure here is his priority.

"We added additional security inside and we really stepped it up on the outside," Hall said. "We're making sure that the surrounding area is safe so when they come in and from the event, they feel safe as well."

Chief Hall says that after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival earlier this year, he felt that it was important to beef up security with such a large crowd.

"This event, in particular, we were concerned within inside the grounds and outside, so we put dozens of extra officers to ensure everybody's safety."
