FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- How long does it take to get a gun? California gun laws are much different compared to the rest of the country.
Robert Simpson with The Range said California has strict gun laws.
"Gun ownership is a right granted by the constitution, but it also has to be used responsibly," he said. "If people are mentally unstable, criminals or whatever the case may be they shouldn't have them in possession."
In California, if you want to buy a gun, you have to be 21 and show you are a resident of the state.
Simpson said customers also have to pass a test.
"You must take a 30 question test that is composed, done up by the Department of Justice. You must pass. It's a 25 dollar fee," he explained.
According to the Department of Justice you need at least a 75% to pass.
If you fail you must wait 24 hours before you retake a different version of the test, according to experts.
In just one day you will be able to buy the firearm, but you won't be able to take it home right away.
"You then have to wait ten days. So if you purchase a firearm today's date at this time, ten days later at the exact time, if we have not been notified by the Department of Justice that you are ineligible, you can receive the firearm," Simpson said.
A background check is done to look into the customer's history in California.
SEE ALSO: List of reasons that will prohibit you from buying a gun
Gun stores will never know why a customer was denied or prohibited. Some stores, like The Range, will reimburse you if there are issues with your background check.
Simpson adds since the mass shootings they've seen an uptick in people walking through their doors this week.
"I don't want to see firearms sales related to that, that's what we don't want," he said.
If you are interested in studying for the firearm safety certificate, click here.
How long does it take to get a gun in Fresno County?
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News