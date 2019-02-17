SOCIETY

Inmate saves baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using his car theft skills.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida --
A group of deputies and some unlikely good Samaritans rushed to help save a 1-year-old locked in an SUV in New Port Richey, Florida.

The mother of the child said her husband strapped their daughter into a car seat and tossed the keys in the front seat. When he closed the back door, he realized the Chevrolet Tahoe was locked.

A group of inmates were repairing medians nearby when they rushed to help.

One inmate used a clothes hanger to unlock the door within minutes. Sheriff Chris Nocco admits it was a unique situation, allowing an inmate to use his skill set to break into a car for the right reasons.

"They know they made bad mistakes, bad choices but they want to do the right thing in life," Nocco said.

The child was not hurt.

The mother says she is grateful for everyone involved and hopes to learn the identity of those inmates so she can contribute to their commissary accounts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodinmatesbaby rescuedchild in carchild rescuedu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Dunkin Donuts employee saves man's life with CPR
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
CHP Fresno remembers officers killed in the line of duty five years ago
Good Samaritan Lyft driver rescues wandering toddler in Santa Rosa
More Society
Top Stories
Rollover crash causes interchange from Hwy 180 to Hwy 99 to close
SUV drives off Coalinga cliff getting away from scene of crime
CHP Fresno remembers officers killed in the line of duty five years ago
Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano
Two men arrested for stealing money from flower seller
LA activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Hot air balloon crashes on Skaggs Island near Vallejo
Show More
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Walls blown out after home honey oil lab explodes in Madera
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
More News