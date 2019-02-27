education

'It's terrifying': Fresno school temporarily blocks YouTube because of Momo Challenge

After reports that a disturbing game that encouraged children to commit suicide had resurfaced, a school in Fresno took steps to block YouTube temporarily.

By
Updated an hour ago
There are reports a disturbing game has resurfaced on YouTube.

It's called the "Momo Challange" and in some cases, it encourages children to commit suicide.

In a tweet, YouTube said, "We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We've seen no recent evidence of the videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies."



However, Kepler Neighborhood School decided to temporarily block YouTube videos for now.

"It's terrifying. I'm an educator as well as a parent," said Timothy Yeager, who is the Director of Student Services at the school.

He said the school has received calls from worried parents about the "Momo Challenge".

"As a school, we have a couple of responsibilities: one we want to educate our kids, and the other we want to protect our kids," he explained.

There have been reports that this disturbing image pops up in videos that kids watch such as Peppa Pig and Fortnite.

This is why the school took steps to block YouTube temporarily.

"So when instances like this comes on the internet, that maybe exposing our kids, to things we are not sure about or don't understand, it's really important for us to understand what it is and by putting a temporary block on YouTube it allowed us to put a game plan in place," Yeager said.

Each student at the school has a Chromebook, with access to the internet.

Yeager explained they are turning this into a lesson for everyone because they know more challenges are bound to happen.

"If it's not this challenge they (the kids) are going to encounter other material that might be unsafe for them. So it's really just a good point within our community right now where this is ever present on parents' minds that we can use as an opportunity to teach," he said.

Parents were alerted that the school was blocking YouTube.

The school plans on sending out info to parents about online safety.

Then Next week the school plans on having an assembly for students.

He says communication is key.

"As parents it's important for you to know what websites they are going to, know what interests they have, giving their kids tools on how to get to those websites and I would look at your devices to make sure your parental controls are in place," Yeager said.
Related topics:
societyeducationyoutube
