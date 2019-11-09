Joe Rogan raves about Chef Paul's Cafe after calling Fresno a 'sketchy' town

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chef Paul's Cafe in Downtown Fresno got a very special shout out by comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.On his podcast this week, Rogan claimed Chef Paul's food is off the charts and gives it two thumbs up.He spoke about the authenticity of the restaurant's soul food and raved about just how good it was.Action News reached out to Chef Paul's daughter Monique who says the restaurant has been busy non-stop since the shout out.